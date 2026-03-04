Although the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks are a virtual lock to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament, they are not inspiring much confidence among fans with the way they have been performing lately.

After getting blown out of the water by the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena in Tucson on Saturday, Kansas basketball failed to get back on track, as it got embarrassed in a 70-60 loss to unranked Arizona State Sun Devils at the Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

With that, the Jayhawks have won just once in their last four games and only twice in their previous six outings.

Consistency has become a major issue now for Bill Self's Jayhawks, who have struggled against ranked and non-ranked teams after going on a torrid eight-game winning streak from January to February.

The Jayhawks' current form is simply not the kind that screams of success in the Big 12 Tournament or a deep run in the Big Dance, and fans are letting the team know it.

“This team is absolutely getting eliminated in the round of 64 by some random white dude majoring in interpretive dance from a college I've never heard of,” said a fan.

“This team is concerning. They just quit. There’s no bench. You want to be playing your best ball going into March. This team is in a free fall,” another one commented.

“Another round of 32 exit this year,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Absolutely embarrassing. Out in the round of 32,” a comment read.

“This season can't end soon enough,” said a different social media commenter.

If Kansas is to turn things around, it will have to find its groove on offense. After posting a 39.2 effective field goal percentage against Arizona, the Jayhawks got worse in that area versus the Sun Devils with a 34.0 effective field goal percentage.

Kansas basketball can capitalize on a matchup against the lowly Kansas State Wildcats (Quadrant 3) this coming Friday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence for a regular-season finale, but the Jayhawks are going to put up a stellar performance in the conference tournament to convince people again that they have what it takes to win the national title.