Spring training is in full session, and the Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of playing some solid baseball. Newly acquired slugger Pete Alonso is picking up where he left off in New York with two homers this spring. The Orioles took on the Netherlands on Tuesday for a World Baseball Classic exhibition, but ended up losing. A few Orioles players are with their WBC teams right now, preparing for a second set of games on Wednesday.

One player who could eventually see himself playing for Team USA in the future is former top pick Jackson Holliday. The infielder is recovering from an injury and is hoping to be back in action very soon. The ceiling is extremely high for Holliday, who quickly made his way to the big leagues.

Holliday shared an important update, and Orioles beat writer Andy Kostka posted it on X.

“Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday said he’s scheduled to begin swinging with both hands tomorrow. He had been swinging one-handed (with his left) and he began throwing last week. Recovery from his broken hamate bone in right hand is going well.”

As Kostka said, Holliday began throwing last week. You have no choice but to use your hands in baseball. You don't want to be feeling any pain when swinging a bat or throwing a ball. If Holliday is now pain-free from the broken bone, then he'll be able to ramp up his swinging and see live action soon. Holliday likely won't return until mid-to-late April.