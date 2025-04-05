The remarkable season that Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns had came to an end after losing 74-57 to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.

The Longhorns appeared in the Final Four for the first time since 2003. This matchup against the Gamecocks was an opportunity for the team to get payback, having lost to them in the championship game of the SEC Tournament. However, it wasn't meant to be as they lost to their conference rivals.

Schaefer reflected on the loss after the contest. He started his postgame presser by congratulating South Carolina for impacting the game with a particular trait.

“We always talk about toughness, and the game honors toughness. Thought they were really tough today,” Schaefer said.

What's next for Vic Schaefer, Texas

Despite losing in the Final Four, it doesn't take away the success that Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns accomplished throughout the regular season.

They finished the year with a 35-4 overall record, having gone 15-1 in SEC Play. This allowed them to have a share of the regular season title, being even with South Carolina. They also ranked at the top of the AP Top 25 near the end of the regular season, emphasizing the success they had this season.

Texas averaged 77.8 points on 46.1% shooting from the field, including 30.1% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blew out opponents by a margin of 21.7 points per game. Madison Booker led the way with numbers of 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, as Taylor Jones came next with 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Rori Harmon provided 9.3 points and 5.9 assists.

The Longhorns will now enter the offseason with a lot of momentum. Knowing what it takes to reach the Final Four, they will use that knowledge to retool the roster and come out next season as potential title contenders.