The UCLA Bruins delivered their biggest moment of the season on Tuesday night, and it came exactly when the Bruins needed it most. In a packed Pauley Pavilion, Tyler Bilodeau emerged as a hero as he buried a clutch three-pointer with just eight seconds remaining to lift UCLA to a solid 69-67 upset of No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers.

The decisive play was set up by Donovan Dent, who authored one of his most complete performances of the year. After Purdue turnovers opened the door late, Dent calmly inbounded the ball, surveyed the floor, and found Bilodeau spaced on the perimeter. With the clock ticking down, Bilodeau stepped into the shot and knocked it down, giving UCLA a lead it would not surrender.

TYLER BILODEAU CALLED GAME 💥 pic.twitter.com/WdTMmtrEoU — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 21, 2026

Dent controlled the second half with poise and aggression, finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 13 assists. While Eric Dailey Jr. also played an important role, contributing 12 points and seven rebounds, including a critical fast-break layup that brought the Bruins within one.

Purdue appeared in command after building a 67-61 lead with under two minutes remaining, but turnovers proved costly. The Boilermakers failed to score again, with repeated missed passes and plays, despite strong nights from C.J. Cox and Braden Smith. UCLA capitalized on those mistakes, using defensive pressure and timely execution to seize control.

The game itself was a tale of momentum swings. UCLA closed the first half on a 17-5 run to erase an early deficit, then weathered Purdue’s push before delivering its late knockout. However, Braden Smith tried to turn things around and took a last-ditch, passing the ball to Cox for a three-pointer, but he missed, and when Purdue’s final three-point attempt missed at the buzzer, Pauley Pavilion erupted as the Bruins secured a signature win, shocking the Boilermakers.

For a UCLA team that had been searching for consistency and a defining moment amid dealing with a strong road schedule, this victory could serve as a turning point. With conference play heating up, the Bruins now have proof they can execute under pressure — and a clutch shooter they can trust when the season’s biggest moments arrive.