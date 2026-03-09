For nearly the entirety of the 2026 NBA Draft cycle thus far, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has stood tall as the most tantalizing prospect of this year's class. However, Peterson's stock hasn't held steady. There have been questions regarding his health and makeup as his workload at Kansas hasn't inspired much confidence that he's ready to take on superstar duties when he turns pro.

Nonetheless, Peterson's talent is easily apparent. His shooting ability is pure, and he can handle the rock with the best of them. He is one of the best pure scoring prospects the NBA has ever seen, and he's drawing comparisons to off-guards who handle the ball a lot, like Donovan Mitchell, Kobe Bryant, and even Brandon Roy.

But for Vince Goodwill of ESPN, the NBA player that comes to mind when he watches Peterson play is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

“Talking to some people earlier today. The name came up for me was Devin Booker. Like someone brought up Devin Booker as a pro comp,” Goodwill said in an appearance on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. “The athleticism doesn't quite jump off the page, but he is an athletic guard. Like he can get to where he needs to get to. The shot-making is elite.”

Will Darryn Peterson still go first in the 2026 NBA Draft?

It's not quite clear why Peterson is not taking on such a heavy workload for Kansas, but the concerns are there regarding his durability. His scoring has been incredible when he's out there for the Jayhawks, but every team that drafts him first overall would want more assurances that these problems he's dealing with aren't of the long-term kind.

The NBA, however, always bets on talent, and there may not be a more talented player in this year's draft than Peterson.