Last month, in Jan. 2026, Gunther defeated AJ Styles to retire the legend from pro-wrestling. Done with in-ring action, Styles also received a farewell to his career on a future episode of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta, Georgia, which was also attended by several of his past TNA colleagues.

In a career spanning across multiple decades, countries, and promotions, namely TNA, NJPW, WWE, and others, Styles recently discussed his post-retirement duties. Appearing on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles explained his new role with WWE as a talent scout.

“I’m on the internet checking out talent because it’s kind of part of my job with WWE now. I’m looking for talent, and I’m looking to see what I can do, if I can do anything for them. If they can get better, little things like that, because if there’s the possibility of them maybe get a WWE ID or something like that, then hopefully I can facilitate in getting that to happen. As of right now, it’s a little slow,” Styles said.

“There’s phone calls that’re gonna have to be made to make sure that my job is done. And it’s not just with indie talent. It’ll be NXT talent and maybe some main roster talent as well. I’m gonna go to Seattle the next Monday Night RAW, talk with talent. Sometimes you need to talk to somebody to see how they’re feeling, and maybe they want to go down to the PC, and they want to work on some stuff. I’m that guy.

“That’s what I’m there for. The morale, if I could help make sure it’s still there in a good way, I want to be that guy. There’s a lot of things that I’m gonna be doing, and as things come up, it’ll change. I’m sure the job will, but as of right now, that’s kind of what I’m doing,” he finished.

Alongside Stephanie McMahon and The Demolition, Styles is also set to be inducted into the 2026 Class of WWE Hall of Fame on Apr. 17, 2026, at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the night before WrestleMania 42.