Senior center Lauren Betts keeps making a case for why she should be a top-ranked 2026 WNBA draft pick. In UCLA's latest outing, a 97-61 rout of Penn State on Wednesday, the young phenom scored a season-high 25 points in just 25 minutes to pass the 1,500-career-point mark.

Betts opened up scoring for the Bruins almost immediately in the first quarter, and she finished the contest 11-of-19 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Since they suffered their first and lone loss of the season so far against No. 2 Texas in late November, they've won seven games in a row.

Lauren Betts (25 PTS) joined Coach Close in today's postgame press conference following the win at Penn State. Watch here! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cxNw1TJWu1 — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Betts received plenty of help from transfer standout Gianna Kneepkens, who had 17 points, Kiki Rice, who put up 16, and her own younger sister, Sienna, who added 10 points in the second half. Even while putting her on-court skills on display in her best game of the season, Betts also showed off her leadership ability when it came to guiding Sienna to a double-digit outing of her own versus a notable Big Ten foe.

“First half, she was feeling, you know, not as confident,” the elder Betts said of her sister postgame. “She's like, ‘I just feel like I don't know how to play basketball.' And I'm like, ‘Yes, you do, you've been playing for 19 years. You got it. Like, you're fine.'”

Betts, Kneepkens, and Rice kept their feet on the pedal for the Bruins, who led by as many as 37 points midway through the fourth quarter. UCLA remains undefeated in conference play and will be riding the high of this victory into an in-state rivalry showdown with No. 17 USC on Saturday night.