The new NFL league year officially began exactly one week ago. Teams are now able to immediately confirm trades and free agent signings. One team that has had an active offseason is the Detroit Lions. From trading David Montgomery to releasing Taylor Decker, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has been busy. With roster spaces left to fill in NFL Free Agency, Holmes won't get a reprieve between now and the NFL Draft.

The Lions had an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign that saw them barely scrape by with a winning record. There was a time when a 9-8 season was looked upon as a major bright spot for this franchise. However, expectations have risen exponentially since their 2023 NFC Championship Game appearance.

Detroit has set its sights on contending for a Super Bowl. With one of the NFL's youngest rosters, there's certainly a lot of hope that the team can eventually reach that goal. In saying this, the 2026 offseason is one of the most critical offseasons in franchise history.

The Lions have a few areas on the roster to address before the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there is one glaring area of need that the team has scarcely addressed this offseason. As a result, it stands out as the team's biggest need heading into the draft.

Lions are thin at defensive end heading into NFL Draft

The Lions have their defensive cornerstone at defensive end in the form of Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, returning from a scary lower leg injury he suffered in 2024, remained one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in 2025. However, the pass rush help around him was a bit hit or miss.

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Detroit ultimately improved its sack totals in 2025 from 2024. In fact, the 49 sacks Detroit recorded as a team were good for fourth-best in the NFL. More than this, this total is the highest single-season sack total the Lions have recorded since Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell arrived in the Motor City.

In saying this, edge rusher has remained a weak point for Detroit. The Lions have yet to find a consistent complement to Hutchinson. This year, though, the problem has become much more pronounced. Nearly all of the team's depth on the defensive line has been allowed to leave.

Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this spring. Josh Paschal was cut, while Tyrus Wheat signed with the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, only three non-Hutchinson edge rushers are on the roster. Tyler Lacy and Ahmad Hassanein were with Detroit to some extent last year. And the team recently signed DJ Wonnum to a one-year contract.

The good news on this front is that Detroit has nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. This gives them a chance to address a variety of needs on their roster. However, they must prioritize adding at least one or two edge rushers in the draft.

There is a good chance Detroit still signs an edge, of course. But this should not prevent the Lions from addressing the position at the draft. Detroit has to find a couple of long-term options at edge who project to make a meaningful impact at the NFL level.

If the Lions truly want to make a run at a Super Bowl, putting together a consistent pass rush is the first step. Hutchinson is certainly elite, but he cannot do it alone. Detroit has to give him much-needed help at the 2026 NFL Draft in April.