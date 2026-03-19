Simone Biles will triple somersault her way to the hearts of the people of Indiana after her husband, Jonathan Owens, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year contract.

Biles and Owens will start a new chapter in their marriage after spending the last two years in Chicago.

The 30-year-old Owens is the latest addition to the Colts in free agency after getting Arden Key and Michael Clemons.

Ahead of their move to Circle City, the 29-year-old Biles penned a sweet message on Instagram.

“Excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙 Beyond proud of you @jowens! Keep defeating the odds. I love you,” wrote the star gymnast.

Fans were quick to welcome the seven-time Olympic gold medalist and Owens to Indianapolis.

“Welcome, Simone! We’re so happy to have you here in Indy,” said @goldhinge.

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“Welcome to Indianapolis, Owens family. You will enjoy our city, and we will love and support both of you 💗💚,” added @pmh3305.

“SO EXCITED TO HAVE YOU SUPPORTING THE BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE,” commented @gwenog.

“Welcome to Indy, you two! We look forward to being a stop on your journey,” posted @commissionrowindy.

“The support of a loving spouse is everything! 💙🤍 Congratulations and continued success to both of you,” wrote @lifeisbeautiful1165.

Biles was regularly spotted cheering for Owens during his stint with the Chicago Bears, and she will perhaps do the same now that her husband is with the Colts, adding more star power at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It is never easy to start fresh in a new city, but with the support of the fans, it looks like Biles and Owens will adjust in no time.