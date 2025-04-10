The UCLA women's basketball team had a great season this year as they finished with a 34-3 overall record, and they went 16-2 in their first Big Ten season. The Bruins earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they made it all the way to the Final Four before losing to eventual national champion UConn. It was an impressive season for UCLA, but they have now lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal.

Transfer portal departures usually occur when things aren't going well in a program, but that isn't the case right now for the UCLA women's basketball team. The Bruins lost both Janiah Barker and Londynn Jones to the transfer portal on Thursday, and their entire freshman class is now in the portal.

“UCLA loses their entire Freshman Class to the transfer portal ⬇️

🔸Kendall Dudley

(ranked #18 in Class of 2024)

🔸Avary Cain

(ranked #26 in Class of 2024)

🔸Zania Socka-Nguemen

(ranked #30 in Class of 2024)

🔸Elina Aarnisalo,” EJ Arrow said in a post.

Fans around the college basketball world are reacting to the surprising turn of events within the UCLA women's basketball program.

“ATP no transfer shocks me anymore feel like everyone is just leaving every school no way LSU, ND,USC and UCLA all have locker room issues,” one fan said.

One fan actually thinks that this kind of stuff is pretty common when a lot of talented players are on one team.

“USC ND and UCLA had locker room issues and you will when you have a team full of 4-5 stars but runs its offense through one player (ND had 2 players)-too many other schools to go be a star at..,” the fan said. “I think olivia stays @ ND if her class didn't graduate- that was her crew.”

Other fans are wondering what could be going within the UCLA program.

“Getting to the final four, Sienna Betts coming in next year, going 34-3, what is going on?,” the fan asked. “This year the transfer portal is out of control. Is anyone advising these players? I get seeking better fits, but – smh.”

This era of college sports is making some people lose interest.

“I need college athletic directors to explain to me why college athletes changing schools like clothes is a good system,” one fan wrote. “Whatever excuse you make for athletes need for 6 more minutes per game, meanwhile my interest in the sport is steadily declining.”

The transfer portal is just something that fans have to deal with in this new era of college sports. What is happening with the UCLA women's basketball team is what people don't like about it.