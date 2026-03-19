Stephen Curry is currently nursing a knee injury, keeping him out of the Golden State Warriors' past 19 games. While it's not quite clear when he'd be making his return, head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic that he'll be back before the season ends. Nonetheless, with Curry out, the Dubs' tailspin continues, as they lost another game on Wednesday night, a 120-99 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on the road.

Some fans, however, might be simply desperate to see Curry back in action. In fact, one fan in attendance at TD Garden on Wednesday was so desperate to catch Curry's attention that they crossed a line — pulling the Warriors star towards them, prompting a look of confusion from Curry.

This act from the fan did not go unpunished. The person who pulled Curry was asked to leave the game, which is absolutely the right thing to do to preserve the safety of the NBA's superstars.

Steph Curry had his arm pulled by someone in the Boston crowd, and the person was asked to leave 😳 (via @KyleCelt33)pic.twitter.com/rhRs80c7LZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

It's not quite clear what was going on through that fan's mind, as doing something like that was never going to go unnoticed and unpunished. They did pay good money to come see the Warriors take on the Celtics, but that does not make them entitled to do as they please.

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Warriors dearly miss Stephen Curry

Curry is the engine that powers the Warriors' offense, and over the past 19 games, everything's been rougher sailing for Golden State. They've had a net rating of around minus-four with Curry out, and that has caused their fall in the West standings.

What the Dubs are doing amid Curry's injury is admirable, as many have stepped up to try and give Golden State a few wins here and there. But without Curry, the Warriors may end up falling to a point of no return, which would be a sad way for this team to go out.