The landscape of women’s college basketball has evolved dramatically over the past decade. Once an under-appreciated corner of collegiate athletics, the women’s game now commands prime television slots, record-breaking crowds, and a rapidly expanding fan base.

Fueled by the rise of the transfer portal, increased media coverage, and name, image, likeness (NIL) opportunities, the NCAA women’s basketball scene in 2025-26 promises to be the most competitive and star-studded yet. At the forefront of this movement are several dynamic players whose talent, leadership, and personal stories transcend their teams and capture national attention.

Among the many standouts in the sport, five players have emerged as essential to watch. Each represents a unique archetype within the modern women’s game, from dominant post presence to elite sharpshooter, from explosive scorer to versatile playmaker.

Collectively, they embody the next era of women’s college basketball: Skilled, confident, and unafraid to lead. Let's examine their journeys, skill sets, and what to expect from them in the 2025-26 season, ultimately showing how these athletes will shape the trajectory of NCAA basketball and influence the sport’s continued growth.

Lauren Betts

Few players in women's college basketball possess both the physical dominance and the refined skill of Lauren Betts, the 6-foot-7 center for the UCLA women's basketball team. Originally a top recruit for Stanford, Betts transferred to UCLA in 2023 and has since flourished under head coach Cori Close, transforming from a promising freshman into one of the most complete post players in the nation.

In the 2024-25 season, Betts put up 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game, anchoring both ends of the court. Her performance powered UCLA to a Final Four appearance, where she recorded 17 points and six blocks in the national semifinal. She became the first player in UCLA history to record over 600 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 blocks in a single season — a testament to her consistency and impact.

Betts’ value lies in her dual threat as both an offensive and defensive weapon. On offense, she combines traditional post moves with a growing mid-range jumper and excellent touch around the rim. Defensively, she is a game-changer: her timing and positioning make opponents hesitant to attack the paint. More importantly, she has improved her passing out of double teams, which often frees up UCLA’s shooters.

Heading into 2025-26, Betts enters her senior season not just as UCLA’s best player but as one of the sport’s defining figures. With her size, composure, and improving versatility, she is expected to contend for National Player of the Year honors.

The question is no longer whether she can dominate — she already has — but whether she can lead UCLA to its first national championship. As the Bruins ascend into the national elite, Betts stands at the center of that rise, a symbol of how size and skill can coexist in the modern game.

At UConn, Azzi Fudd represents both tradition and perseverance. Once hailed as one of the most decorated high school players of all time, Fudd arrived on the UConn women's basketball team in 2021 amid sky-high expectations.

Her early collegiate career, however, was interrupted by injuries that tested her resolve and reshaped her journey. After battling knee issues and a torn ACL, Fudd returned in 2024-25, determined to remind the basketball world why she was once the nation’s top recruit.

Fudd’s comeback was nothing short of inspiring. She averaged 13.6 points per game on elite shooting splits — nearly 47.4% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc— while helping lead UConn back to the NCAA championship game.

In March 2025, she scored 24 points in the national title matchup against South Carolina and earned Most Outstanding Player honors. Shortly after, she announced she would return for the 2025-26 season rather than declaring for the WNBA draft, giving UConn one more year of veteran leadership and stability.

What makes Fudd so captivating is her shooting artistry. Her mechanics are textbook: smooth release, perfect footwork, and unshakable confidence. Beyond her shooting, she has matured into a more complete player — a better defender, passer, and decision-maker — reflecting the development typical of Geno Auriemma-coached stars.

The upcoming season will likely mark Fudd’s final act in Storrs, and expectations are immense. She will be the centerpiece of an evolving roster and a leading candidate for the Wooden Award. But Fudd’s story transcends statistics.

Fudd's resilience has inspired teammates and fans alike, serving as a testament to perseverance in an era defined by transfers and quick exits. If she can stay healthy, her combination of leadership and shooting brilliance could lead UConn back to its rightful place atop women’s basketball and cement her legacy among the program’s greats.

Ta’Niya Latson

If any player epitomizes offensive explosiveness, it’s Ta’Niya Latson. After two stellar years at Florida State, where she was one of the nation’s most dynamic scorers, Latson made headlines by transferring to powerhouse South Carolina for the 2025-26 season, and her move immediately altered the national balance of power.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Latson averaged over 25 points per game, leading the entire nation in scoring. She became the fastest player in FSU history to reach 2,000 career points, earned All-America honors, and repeatedly showcased her ability to take over games, including a 40-point performance against Virginia Tech. Her quick first step, body control, and ability to finish through contact make her nearly unguardable one-on-one.

What separates Latson from many high-volume scorers is her efficiency and creativity. She can knock down the three-point shot, attack the rim, or create midrange opportunities off the dribble. But her transfer to South Carolina introduces new intrigue. How will she adjust from being her team’s primary scorer to playing within head coach Dawn Staley’s system, which emphasizes balance, defense, and unselfishness?

The potential payoff is enormous. Surrounded by elite talent and coached by one of the best minds in basketball, Latson could evolve from a scoring prodigy into a complete guard who dominates both ends of the floor. For South Carolina, her arrival ensures that the Gamecocks remain national title contenders even after recent roster turnover. For Latson, this season is about proving that her scoring prowess can translate to the highest level of competition and that she can thrive not just as a solo star but as a leader within one of the deepest programs in the US.

Flau’jae Johnson

Few athletes in college sports blend charisma, talent, and cultural influence like Flau’jae Johnson. A two-sport star in the truest sense, Johnson is both an elite basketball player for the LSU women's basketball team and a rising hip-hop artist with national acclaim. But beyond her off-court ventures, Johnson’s evolution on the court has been equally impressive.

In the 2024-25 season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, earning First-Team All-SEC honors. Her performance was marked by consistency, defensive energy, and leadership — qualities that helped LSU remain among the top programs in the nation.

Johnson’s combination of power and finesse makes her a nightmare matchup: She’s strong enough to finish through contact yet quick enough to blow past defenders. But maybe most notably, she has developed into a defensive stalwart.

Her ability to guard multiple positions and generate turnovers gives LSU flexibility on that end of the floor. Offensively, she thrives in transition and has improved her perimeter shooting, making her an increasingly well-rounded threat.

Off the court, Johnson is a trailblazer for the NIL era. With sponsorships, music releases, and a major social media following, she represents a new generation of athlete-entertainers who understand branding as deeply as basketball. But she has balanced fame with substance, maintaining a reputation for work ethic and maturity.

As she returns for the 2025-26 season, Johnson’s goal is clear: To lead LSU back to a national championship and solidify her standing as one of college basketball’s premier players. Her leadership will be tested as the Tigers integrate new talent, including MiLaysia Fulwiley, but Johnson’s confidence and composure suggest she’s ready for the challenge. She is not merely a player to watch; she is a movement, embodying how women’s sports have become cultural as well as athletic phenomena.

MiLaysia Fulwiley

If Johnson represents LSU’s present, Fulwiley symbolizes its future. After two seasons with South Carolina, where she earned SEC Sixth Woman of the Year honors, Fulwiley transferred to LSU in April 2025, setting the stage for one of the most exciting backcourts in the country.

At South Carolina, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, primarily as a spark off the bench. Despite limited minutes, she dazzled with her flair, athleticism, and creativity. Her highlight-reel plays — acrobatic layups, behind-the-back passes, and fearless drives — made her a fan favorite and a viral sensation.

Fulwiley’s game thrives on unpredictability. She combines elite ball-handling with natural scoring instincts, allowing her to shift from facilitator to finisher in an instant. Her agility and quickness enable her to slice through defenses, while her defensive instincts yield steals and transition opportunities.

Transferring to LSU presents a fresh opportunity for Fulwiley to step out from under the shadow of South Carolina’s deep roster and become a centerpiece in her own right. Playing alongside Flau’jae Johnson, she will have both the freedom and responsibility to drive LSU’s tempo and ignite its offense.

The key to her next step will be refinement — improving shot selection, decision-making, and consistency. If she can balance her flair with efficiency, Fulwiley could blossom into one of the most electrifying guards in the NCAA. Her creativity and confidence reflect the modern style of women’s basketball — fast, skilled, and fearless — and her arrival in Baton Rouge may be the spark that propels LSU back into championship contention.

Taken together, these five athletes illustrate how women’s college basketball is entering a golden age. The sport is deeper than ever, with programs across the country recruiting elite talent and fans following stars as passionately as their male counterparts. The 2025-26 season promises to be particularly special because it blends veteran leadership, comeback stories, and breakout potential.

Betts anchors the post game with her dominance inside, representing the power and poise of traditional basketball fundamentals. Fudd embodies the modern perimeter game, showcasing precision, resilience, and elegance. Latson brings relentless scoring energy and the intrigue of transition to a powerhouse program. Johnson fuses athletic excellence with charisma, serving as both player and cultural icon. And Fulwiley represents the creativity and youthful exuberance that define the sport’s next generation.

Together, they demonstrate that women’s college basketball is no longer just about fundamentals or underdog stories — it’s about athletic artistry, tactical sophistication, and personal empowerment. The increased exposure of women’s sports has also allowed fans to appreciate not just the players’ on-court abilities but their personalities, leadership, and advocacy.

As these athletes enter the 2025-26 season, each will face unique challenges: Betts must handle double-teams and durability concerns; Fudd must stay healthy and lead an evolving UConn roster; Latson must adjust to a new team culture; Johnson must balance leadership with stardom; and Fulwiley must mature from spark plug to star. Yet each possesses the tools, both physical and mental, to thrive in the spotlight.

The 2025-26 NCAA women’s basketball season stands poised to be one of the most captivating in history, not just for its competitive depth but for the personalities that define it. Betts, Fudd, Latson, Johnson, and Fulwiley exemplify the future of the sport — versatile, confident, and impactful both on and off the court.

Betts’ towering dominance may carry UCLA to new heights; Fudd’s shooting precision could restore UConn’s dynasty; Latson’s scoring firepower might ignite another South Carolina title run; and the LSU duo of Johnson and Fulwiley could blend experience and innovation into one of the most thrilling tandems in college basketball.

Beyond wins and statistics, however, these athletes represent something deeper — the continued ascent of women’s basketball into the mainstream consciousness. They remind us that greatness in sport comes in many forms: perseverance after injury, courage to change programs, and commitment to growth both as players and as people. As fans prepare for the 2025-26 season, they won’t just be watching basketball games; they’ll be witnessing the ongoing evolution of a sport at its peak — driven by women whose talent and determination ensure that the best of college basketball’s future is already here.