It was business as usual for the UConn women's basketball team, as the Huskies dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes 90–64 at Barclays Center to improve to 12–0 on the season.

The game unfolded in two clear phases, each owned by one of UConn’s stars. Sophomore forward Sarah Strong carried the Huskies early, responsible for 20 of the team’s 42 first-half points. By halftime, Strong was leading the Huskies in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals, finishing the night with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, and a career-tying six steals. Her two-way impact helped UConn open things up with a 7-0 first-quarter run that put Iowa on its heels.

After the intermission, it was Huskies redshirt senior guard Azzi Fudd who took over. Fudd had just six points at halftime and missed her first three shots from deep, but she caught fire in the second half with 21 points. The 23-year-old finished the game with a team-high 27 points, knocking down five three-pointers while shooting 45.8% from the field. She also came up with four steals and three assists, helping UConn pull away and turn a close halftime game into a 26-point blowout.

“It's so much fun being in this arena,” Fudd said after the game, describing the atmosphere at Barclays Center. “The fans, the crowd is incredible – it's electric. I'd say it's almost second to being back at home.”

"It's so much fun being in this arena. The fans, the crowd is incredible – it's electric. I'd say it's almost second to being back at home." @sarahkustok spoke with @UConnWBB's Azzi Fudd after she dropped 27 pts in @UConnWBB's win against Iowa in the @WChampsClassic. pic.twitter.com/IWOtvsbBb9 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 20, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Huskies built their lead by staying aggressive on defense and pressuring the ball. UConn forced a season-high 26 Iowa turnovers and converted them into 41 points, compared to just nine points off turnovers for Iowa. Seventeen of those turnovers came directly from the Hawkeyes' steals, repeatedly turning defense into immediate offense. Though they lost the rebounding battle 34–25, the Huskies controlled nearly every other statistical category, including points in the paint (40–24), fast-break scoring (18–2), and points off turnovers and second chances (55–22 combined).

Blanca Quinonez provided crucial support off the bench with 10 points, five assists, and four steals, while KK Arnold, Serah Williams, and Allie Ziebell chipped in seven points each for UConn. As a team, the Huskies shot 52.2% from the floor and 44.8% from three-point range, scoring 90 points on just 70 possessions for a superb 1.286 points per possession.

Iowa, now 10-2, shot efficiently at 49% overall and 47.1% from deep but was undone by giveaways. Hannah Stuelke led the Hawkeyes with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Chazadi Wright scored 16 points and four three-pointers.

The win was UConn’s fifth victory over a ranked opponent this season and extended its unbeaten run to 28 games. After taking the week off for the holidays, the Huskies will get back on the court at Butler on Dec. 28.