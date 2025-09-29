The USC Trojans had some unfortunate news to share about JuJu Watkins' availability for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.

Watkins suffered a serious ACL injury during the Trojans' matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It ended her time in the tournament and will keep her on the sidelines for the entire upcoming campaign.

Watkins confirmed the news on Sunday as USC published a press release regarding her recovery. She sent a message that showcased her determination to bounce back from the injury and come back stronger.

“These last few months have been filled with a lot of healing, rest and reflection,” Watkins said. “Recovering from this injury hasn't been easy, and I want to say thank you — your love, support and kind words have truly lifted me up during one of the most challenging times in my life. Because you've been with me every step of the way, I wanted you to hear it from me directly that, following the advice of my doctors and trainers, I will sit out this season and fully focus on continuing to recover so I can come back to the game I love.”

“I'm incredibly thankful for my family, teammates, coaches, the USC training personnel, Jason, Shane and everyone who's continued to support me every day through this journey. I'm excited to keep putting in work to come back even stronger.”

JuJu announces that she'll officially miss the season after tearing her ACL in the second round of the tournament.

What lies ahead for USC amid JuJu Watkins' ACL rehab

It's a tough loss for the USC Trojans to sustain regarding JuJu Watkins. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb even said as much with her statement in the team's press release.

“JuJu's health and well-being are our top priority, and we fully support her decision to focus on recovery this season,” Gottlieb said. “While we will certainly miss her impact on the court, she continues to play a vital role in our program as a leader and teammate. The strength and maturity she has shown through this process is a reflection of who she is, and we know the Trojan Family will continue to rally behind her. We look forward to the day she returns to competition stronger than ever.”

USC is coming off a 31-4 record last season, reaching the Elite Eight despite Watkins' injury. Before the injury, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Trojans will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the New Mexico State Cowboys on Nov. 4 at the Galen Center.