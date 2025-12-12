It was only a month ago that Satou Sabally was mentioned as one of the top 10 players to watch at Unrivaled. Unfortunately, she won't be hitting the floor for the second annual season.

On Friday, Ben Pickman of The Athletic officially confirmed that Sabally will be out indefinitely due to the lingering effects of a concussion. During Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Sabally suffered a head injury and had to leave the game. Ultimately, she didn't play in the crucial Game 4. The Mercury lost the title to the Las Vegas Aces in a sweep.

As a result, Tiffany Hayes will take her place during Unrivaled for the team Phantom BC.

“Due to lingering symptoms from a concussion sustained during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, Phantom BC's Satou Sabally will be out indefinitely and will be reevaluated at a later date,” Unrivaled said in a statement. “Tiffany Hayes has been signed by Phantom, rejoining Unrivaled after having played for Laces BC last year. “

Last year, Sabally averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. During Unrivaled, she averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 13 games, 14 of which she started. In the process, she became the third leading scorer.

What to expect from Unrivaled in its second season

Feeding off its debut, there are a few things that will look different for Unrivaled. For instance, the number of teams will expand from six to eight. The two new teams are Breeze BC and HIVE BC. Plus, the games will be broadcast four times a week on TNT, rather than back-to-back.

Additionally, more big names will join the league. Among them are Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron. Meanwhile, Angel Reese and Sabrin Ionescu will not be participating as they did in the first season.

The season will begin on January 5, 2026, and the championship game will be held in March.