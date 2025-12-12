The Baltimore Ravens will have reinforcements coming at the right time. The team activated defenders Tavius Robinson and Ar'Darius Washington off injured reserve as it looks to snap its two-game skid in a Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington has been on injured reserve all season, while Robinson has been out since late October. Baltimore plans to activate both for its upcoming divisional game, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

The Ravens have yet to make any official injury declarations, but the players' returns coincide with a few expected absences. Baltimore appears likely to be without starting wideout Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley in Week 15 after both missed Friday's practice.

Washington and Robinson are key additions to the Ravens' defensive rotation. Washington was a breakout star in 2024, starting 10 games at safety. Robinson was on the same trajectory before his injury, starting in each of his first six games before going down.

The Ravens plan to have both players active for Week 15, but did not declare if either would return to the starting lineup. Baltimore acquired a pair of veterans, Dre'Mont Jones and Alohi Gilman, midseason to cope with both players' absences.

The Ravens activated both players' 21-day practice windows around the same time and have been ramping them up for a couple of weeks. Both were ruled out just before the team's Week 14 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since then, Washington's return to the lineup has been more obvious, with the safety logging three full practices in Week 15. Robinson was limited on Wednesday, but practiced in full on Thursday and Friday.