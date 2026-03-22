The Vanderbilt Commodores were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in heartbreaking fashion as Tyler Tanner’s last second shot from half-court just rimmed out, giving Nebraska a 74-72 win.

Tyler Tanner’s half-court shot looked dead on, that following Vanderbilt’s loss to Nebraska, most people thought the heave was going down, including Tanner himself.

“Yeah,” Tanner said. “It’s pretty bad, being that close especially.”

It was an incredible game from Tanner nonetheless. The sophomore guard exploded for a game-high 27 points in 38 minutes. He also grabbed two rebounds, dished out four assists and came up with four steals. He shot 9-of-21 from the field, 3-of-10 from the 3-point line and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

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The loss aside, this was a breakout season for Tanner. He moved into a full-time starting role for Vanderbilt, appearing in 33 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged a career-best 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

And it’s something for both Tanner and the Commodores to build off of as they complete their second season under Mark Byington at the helm as head coach. Byington has helped turned the program’s fortunes around after Vanderbilt went seven consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores have reached March Madness in back-to-back years now since Byington took over. Last season they were eliminated in the opening round, while this year they made it to the round of 32.