The Vanderbilt basketball team has been one of the biggest surprises this year in college basketball. Vanderbilt is undefeated, and got an incredible performance from guard Tyler Tanner in their latest game.

Tanner had a 14-assist performance for the Commodores, as Vanderbilt defeated South Carolina 83-71 on Saturday.

“Tyler Tanner was special. He had to do a lot today,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said, per 247 Sports.

Tanner also poured in 19 points to pace the Commodores. Vanderbilt basketball is 14-0 on the season, and one of just a handful of college basketball teams still undefeated. The Commodores are also 1-0 in the SEC this season.

Mark Byington is exceeding expectations at Vanderbilt

Byington is in his second season coaching at Vanderbilt. He has immediately won with the Commodores, as he led them to the NCAA tournament during the 2024-25 campaign.

It certainly looks like Vanderbilt is going to go dancing again. Vanderbilt is getting tons of production from Tanner, who has started in all of the team's games. He is averaging 16 points per contest, while also playing 29 minutes per game.

Tanner is looking for shots, as he is shooting better than 52 percent from the floor.

“Coach wants me to be more aggressive,” Tanner said prior to the season, per Sports Illustrated, about his role this year. “That allows me to have more stuff in my game that I can show. My confidence in myself, I know what I can do.”

Byington was previously head coach at James Madison, Georgia Southern and College of Charleston. He led James Madison to the NCAA tournament during his time there.

Vanderbilt next plays Alabama on Wednesday, in a showdown between two of the SEC's strongest teams.