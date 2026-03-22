After the Gonzaga basketball team won its March Madness opener against Kennesaw State, the program wouldn't be able to keep up the momentum in the second round, losing heartbreakingly to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 74-68. With Gonzaga basketball fans likely shocked by the outcome against Texas, star Braden Huff would share his thoughts on the future of the program.

Huff has been a top star for the Bulldogs, but has been out of action with a knee that he suffered in January, having his last game of the season on Jan. 8 against Santa Clara. While a return later down the line in the tourney wasn't out of the question, the team has been eliminated, with Huff being asked about the potential of the team running it back.

“It’s exciting, it’s awesome obviously,” Huff said, according to Theo Lawson. “I want to get back on the court and get better this offseason. I’ll attack it, but right now just focused on the team in the locker room. Just going to enjoy these last moments together, just hug all of them and tell them how much I care about them. But yeah, that’s going to be exciting for sure.”

Did Gonzaga basketball lose to a Cinderella team?

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With some disappointed that the Gonzaga basketball team lost to a labeled “Cinderella” team like the Longhorns, head coach Mark Few would push back on the idea that Texas falls under that category.

“Some of these monikers we put on everybody — from Cinderella to Blue Bloods and all that — I have a hell of a time understanding it,” Few said, via Fox Sports. “No, [Texas] is not a Cinderella team. That's a really talented basketball team with a really, really, really good coach that has incredible resources. [Sean Miller] has a great history of doing great things in the tournament. It's just an 11-seed that had some tough losses during the year, but definitely more than talented enough to win another game after this.”

Gonzaga HC Mark Few pushes back on the “Cinderella” narrative for Texas. pic.twitter.com/beuqaruFKb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2026

At any rate, Huff, Few, and the Bulldogs will be hungry next season to bounce back after a frustrating end.