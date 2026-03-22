With the amount of injuries heading into the matchup between UConn basketball and the UCLA Bruins, there is no doubt a lot at stake in the second round of the March Madness tournament. After the UConn basketball team dominated Furman and UCLA handled business against UCF in the first round, the two face off now, though both could be without top players.

The two players in question with injuries are Huskies point guard Silas Demary Jr. and UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau, as here's everything we know about their playing status for Sunday night.

Tyler Bilodeau, Silas Demary Jr.'s injury status for UConn vs. UCLA

As UConn basketball's Demary was out against Furman, and UCLA's Bilodeau has missed the last two games for the program, the basketball world is wondering about their status. Starting with Bilodeau, who injured his knee in the Big 10 quarterfinal win over Michigan State, ESPN's Pete Thamel would say that the senior forward is a “game-time decision.”

“A lot of eyes will be on pregame warm-ups,” Thamel said. “Let's start with UCLA star forward Tyle Bilodeau, who has missed the last two games, is expected to be a game-time decision. He's dealing with a knee injury.”

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Latest on the injury front from @CollegeGameDay, including Silas Demary’s chances to return for UConn tonight. pic.twitter.com/YwLV2doH1q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2026

Leading the team in points (17.6 per game), there is no denying how crucial Bilodeau is to UCLA, especially when facing a tough Huskies team. As for Demary, he leads UConn in assists (6.2 per game) and steals (1.6) per game and is their starting point guard, as he and Jaylin Stewart are also game-time decisions.

“As for UConn, just heard from Dan Hurley,” Thamel continued. “He expects both Jaylin Stewart and starting point guard Silas Demary to also be game-time decisions, he told me that Silas has a better chance to play of the two. He said, if either or both play, they will be gutting it out tonight. They are banged up. We will see if Silas Demary gives it a go.”

Latest on the injury front from @CollegeGameDay, including Silas Demary’s chances to return for UConn tonight. pic.twitter.com/YwLV2doH1q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2026

It remains to be seen what the statuses of Bilodeau and Demary are, as it'll be decided shortly before tip-off at 8:45 p.m. (EST).