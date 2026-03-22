The Texas A&M basketball team lost in the Round of 32 of March Madness to Houston. It was a tough loss for first year head coach Bucky McMillan. McMillan is sending a message to his team's critics, following their loss.

“I've done this before when I've started programs at high school or college, everywhere I've gone our first year was the lowest that we achieved… That's a pretty big deal for this group and we're only gonna get better,” McMillan said after his team got thumped by the Cougars, per The Next Round.

"I've done this before when I've started programs at high school or college, everywhere I've gone our first year was the lowest that we achieved… That's a pretty big deal for this group and we're only gonna get better." – Bucky McMillan after Texas A&M's loss to Houston pic.twitter.com/baVPJTLi02 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) March 22, 2026

Texas A&M lost on Saturday, 88-57. The Cougars shot 44 percent from the field in the game. Texas A&M was only able to force seven turnovers against the Cougars.

“We knew we had to play a really good game,” McMillan said, per the Associated Press. “Houston is a really good team, and when their guards are playing like that, they're going to be a really tough out. I think they can go win this whole thing.”

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The Texas A&M offense also struggled in the game. The Aggies shot just 35 percent from the field, and 25 percent from three-point range. Texas A&M also went through a long scoring drought in the first half, that proved too much to overcome.

“I don’t know that anything we did was out of the ordinary. We keyed on their shooters,” Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “You know, we’re No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers. We don’t turn the ball over, so you’re not contributing to your demise.”

McMillan came to College Station this season after previously coaching at Samford. He led Samford to the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Texas A&M basketball fans look forward to the future after their new head coach got them to March Madness in year one.