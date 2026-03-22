On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan basketball program punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 in the ongoing NCAA Tournament with a comfortable victory over Saint Louis in the Round of 32. While things were relatively competitive in the first half, the Wolverines ultimately pulled away in the second for a dominant 95-72 victory.

After the game, Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau raised eyebrows with his quote about what he felt went wrong for Saint Louis in the game.

“Saint Louis has never seen three future NBA All-Stars on the court together at the same time,” said Cadeau, per Drew Lenard of Michigan Daily Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the comment section were not exactly on board with the sentiment.

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“Elliot Cadeau saying that is hilarious. He will be lucky to be an All Star in Guangdong,” wrote one fan.

“There were zero future nba all stars on the court in that game MAYBE one,” added another.

It's unclear exactly who Cadeau was referring to with his statement, but it's safe to assume that big man Aday Mara was one of them. The Michigan center has been skyrocketing up draft boards throughout the season due to his size, versatility, and ability to make plays for his teammates, which was on full display against Saint Louis–the star finished with five assists to go along with his 16 points.

Michigan will now have to wait for the results of Sunday's Round of 32 games to settle before they find out who they will be playing in the Sweet 16 next week, but it's safe to assume that the college basketball world has been put on notice by the Wolverines' performance through two games in March Madness.