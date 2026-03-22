The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their season end in disappointing fashion following their 82-78 loss in overtime to VCU in the opening round of March Madness. It was the second straight season that North Carolina has been eliminated in the round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament, and the loss has put head coach Hubert Davis on the hot seat.

In fact, Hubert Davis is not expected to return as North Carolina head coach next season after the team’s early exit from March Madness, as per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“His return as North Carolina coach remains unlikely. The timing and the mechanics of that expected departure are still being hashed out,” Thamel reported during a recent segment of ESPN’s College GameDay. “There’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis. I’ve been told that some kind of orchestrated resignation has been discussed as a potential outcome here.”

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Thamel also reported that the North Carolina women’s basketball team, who is currently hosting their first two rounds of their NCAA Tournament, will take focus for the meantime for the athletics administration.

Davis is in his sixth season as North Carolina head coach. During his first season in 2021-22, the Tar Heels advanced to the national championship game where they lost to Kansas. After not making the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, North Carolina reached the Sweet 16 in 2023-24.

Davis played all four seasons his college basketball career at North Carolina before going on to become the No. 20 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He played 12 seasons in the NBA before retiring.