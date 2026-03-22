On Sunday afternoon, the Purdue basketball team hit the floor for a Round of 32 game against the Miami Hurricanes, with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Boilermakers got to this point courtesy of a blowout win over Queens in the Round of 64 earlier this week.

Unfortunately, Purdue received a tough injury blow in the second half of the game against Miami when star guard CJ Cox exited the game due to a knee injury.

Later, the team got an update as to his availability for the rest of the contest.

“Jon Rothstein says CJ Cox is ‘questionable to return.' Says he's doing some running back in the locker room/tunnel,” reported Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette on X, formerly Twitter.

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Cox is a big part of what the Boilermakers want to do on both sides of the floor, and he had been having a strong game against Miami prior to his injury, scoring 11 points on an efficient 4-5 from the floor, including 3-4 from beyond the arc to go along with a rebound and an assist.

For the season, Cox is averaging 8.4 points per game for the Boilermakers.

If Purdue is able to advance past the Hurricanes, they will certainly hope that Cox is available the next time they take the floor later this week in the Sweet 16 against the Texas Longhorns, who surprised many by making it this far despite being an 11-seed, picking up a win over Gonzaga earlier this weekend.