Louisville basketball had their NCAA tournament run cut short after losing to Michigan State in the second round, as they were without one of their star players once again. Mikel Brown Jr. did not suit up in the matchup due to a lingering back issue that led him to miss the entire month of March. He hadn't played since late February.

After their loss to Michigan State, Brown reflected on the injury, and it was something that seemed to have caught him by surprise.

“I didn't expect to have these back injuries,” Brown said. “I didn't expect it to happen. For it to go this way, it sucks, just because I'm a competitor.

Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. reflected on the season after the Cardinals' NCAA Tournament run came to an end with Saturday’s loss to Michigan State. Read about the Cards' second year under head coach Pat Kelsey: https://t.co/KxK2yWsfnh pic.twitter.com/eZIhR89X2P — Courier Journal (@courierjournal) March 22, 2026

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Though Brown was not able to be on the floor and compete with his team in these pivotal games, he was still able to take this season and learn a lot.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Brown said. “I learned a lot about the game and the business side of things. I think I just learned a lot this year, and it's definitely going to help me grow in this situation. It's definitely going to help me grow from this point on. I didn't expect it to go this way, but I'm thankful for these guys.”

There is a good chance that Brown will be entering this year's NBA Draft, and he's projected to be a lottery pick. Hopefully, his nagging back injuries are behind him in the coming months, so he can participate in the draft process that will him improve his stock.