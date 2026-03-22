VCU basketball looked like they were heading toward a Cinderella story when they upset UNC in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, their magic ran out in the next game, as they lost 76-55 to Illinois.

It was a good confidence boost for the team to see that they had what it takes to make it to the tournament and win a game, and head coach Phil Martelli Jr. sent a strong message to his team as they left the podium following postgame interviews.

“You guys want your [nametags]? They should save them for next year because you'll know we'll be right back here,” Martelli said.

VCU HC Phil Martelli Jr. feels good about their tournament chances next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/zl2jhxXYqu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2026

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It's good that Martelli believes that his team will be back next year, and the hope is that they can make a longer run than they did this time around.

It was a tough start to the second round game for VCU, as Nyk Lewis went up for a rebound after a missed shot on Illinois' first possession of the game, and when he came back down, his foot landed on top of his teammate. He twisted his right ankle and fell to the court in pain. Lewis was helped off the court, but he couldn't put any weight on his ankle.

Lewis was ruled out for the rest of the game, and VCU didn't have much life from there, as Illinois had control for all of the contest. They'll now be heading to the Sweet 16, while VCU will look to regroup and get back next season.