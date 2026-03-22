On Saturday afternoon, the Duke basketball program punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 of the ongoing NCAA Tournament with a comfortable win over the TCU Horned Frogs in the Round of 32. While this game was competitive throughout the first half and into the beginning of the second, the Blue Devils ultimately found a way to pull away late, with Cameron Boozer putting his full skillset on display in the second half.

At one point, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was asked about the foul disparity in the game, during a time in which his team had already racked up nine fouls.

His reaction to the figure said it all.

(Video via Matt Peterson on X, formerly Twitter).

Article Continues Below

Jamie Dixon literally laughing at the fouls disparity says it all.

pic.twitter.com/5cFxH7YmAu — Matt Peterson (@Mattamorphosis) March 21, 2026

Duke has long been known as a program that tends to get more favorable calls than not throughout their storied history, although that certainly doesn't paint the full picture of why they got the win on Saturday. Instead, the Blue Devils began to exert themselves during the second half, outmatching TCU from a physicality perspective down the stretch of the game and making things a lot more comfortable for themselves than they were in the first round against Siena.

In that game, Duke found itself trailing for most of the day, including falling behind by double digits at halftime, before ultimately rallying in the second half, but no such comeback was needed on Saturday against a Horned Frogs team that could be seen slowly letting go of the rope in real time.

Duke will now await the results of the remaining Round of 32 games on Sunday before finding out who they will be playing next week once the Sweet 16 gets underway.