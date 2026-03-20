The Atlanta Braves are closing in on finalizing their Opening Day roster. On Friday, the organization announced a plethora of moves, with one star pitching prospect not making the roster to begin the 2026 campaign.

Atlanta announced that JR Ritchie, who is the club's No. 2 prospect, is being reassigned to minor league camp. The 22-year-old right-hander will be joined by Sandy Leon, Luke Williams, Jose Azocar, and Ben Gamel. The Braves have narrowed their roster size down to 36 players.

“The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett, and reassigned RHP JR Ritchie, C Sandy Leon, INF Luke Williams, OF Jose Azocar, and OF Ben Gamel to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 36 active players in camp.”

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Ritchie has yet to make his major league debut after being picked 35th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. In his four seasons in the minors, the Braves' star pitching prospect owns a 2.82 ERA and a 1.035 WHIP with 235 strikeouts through 217.1 innings pitched.

Atlanta doesn't begin the regular season until March 27, so the franchise still has several days to finalize the roster. It's not entirely clear who will round out the starting rotation, but Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Reynaldo Lopez are expected to be part of the group. Other pitchers like Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder, and Didier Fuentes could be in the mix to start the season with the Braves.

Atlanta only has five spring training games remaining, including Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves will play against the Kansas City Royals in their first series of the regular season.