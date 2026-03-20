Noah Clowney has joined several key Brooklyn Nets rotation pieces on the injury report. The third-year forward exited Wednesday's 121-92 loss to the Oklahoma City with a sprained wrist. He was ruled out for Friday's matchup with the New York Knicks.

Jordi Fernandez said Clowney will likely also miss Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The Nets are already without Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring strain), Egor Demin (plantar fasciitis) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb surgery).

“I had to take him out because he was really sore,” Fernandez said. “Sometimes, like I remember with Day’Ron, I was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And he wanted to play through it, and then I had to take him out and take a look, and then he went back in, and all of a sudden, he needed to have surgery. And Noah, right away when I saw that he was in pain, I was like, ‘Do you need a sub?’ And I’m asking the guys to take a foul to be able to sub him out, and I ended up calling a timeout. So he was pretty sore. He has a sprained wrist. He’ll be out tonight, most likely he’ll be out next game, and then we’ll go from there.”

Clowney has appeared in 62 games with 56 starts this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4,1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on .396/.333/.804 shooting splits.

Noah Clowney likely to join several key Nets sidelined for Kings matchup

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Sunday's Kings matchup will have significant implications on the NBA's draft lottery race. The Nets sit in third place in the lottery standings entering the game. Sacramento sits in fourth, with one more win than Brooklyn.

The Nets are on a five-game losing streak entering Friday's matchup with the New York Knicks. They've posted the NBA's worst offense during that stretch with Porter, Demin and Sharpe sidelined, averaging 96.2 points on 39.7 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, the Kings have lost their last two games following a 4-1 stretch that dropped them from first to fourth in the lottery standings. Sacramento will have two days off leading up to the Brooklyn matchup, following Thursday's 139-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.