Wisconsin basketball is dealing with the disappointment of an NCAA Tournament flameout, as the fifth-seeded Badgers were bounced in the first round by High Point after a run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Now, Greg Gard and the Badgers are managing roster turnover this offseason as they look to get another crack at a March Madness run in 2027. However, that task got exponentially harder on Monday when superstar guard John Blackwell decided to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello

Blackwell will immediately become the best guard in the transfer portal and can make big NIL money at his next destination if that's what he chooses. However, he is also going to go through the NBA Draft process as he looks to pursue a pro career.

“It's a tough decision,” Blackwell said of the move, per Borzello. “I'm looking for a place where I can enhance my skills for the NBA and a place where I can compete for a national championship. A place where that's the standard and what we're striving for.”

Blackwell proved to be an elite scorer from all areas on the court in 2025-26 and formed a dominant guard tandem with Nick Boyd for the Badgers. For the season, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game on early a 40% clip from 3-point range, earning All-Big Ten honors in the process. He also morphed into one of the best rebounders in the conference for his size at 6-foot-4, averaging 5.1 boards a game.

Around the country, teams are constantly looking for more help in the backcourt and someone that can get you a bucket in the half court whenever you need one. Blackwell proved he is exactly that this season in one of the best conferences in the country. Now, some of the best programs in the nation will be targeting him as they attempt to build a championship roster heading into the 2026-27 season.