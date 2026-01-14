For the second time since Friday, Williams Arena was the site of unbearable heartbreak. Wisconsin picked up where USC left off and stunned the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their own building on Tuesday. After star forward Cade Tyson knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds remaining on the clock, standout sophomore John Blackwell promptly answered with his own sensational bucket from long range. The Badgers left Minneapolis with a 78-75 buzzer-beating victory.

And the home crowd left with a massive migraine. Following a five-game winning streak, Minnesota (10-7) has now dropped two straight games by a combined four points. Conversely, Wisconsin (12-5) is riding a wave of momentum after besting UCLA, previously undefeated Michigan and the Golden Gophers. Greg Gard's squad is thriving in conference play.

JOHN BLACKWELL WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR WISCONSIN 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/08tqtXSCi6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

Blackwell, who scored 86 points in a three-game span earlier in the season, posted a combined 53 points in road matchups against Michigan and Minnesota. He was 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line on Tuesday night. The man of the hour also grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. He had plenty of help, however.

Braeden Carrington totaled 21 points on seven 3-pointers in just 27 minutes of action and Nolan Winter secured 11 boards. The Badgers struggled defensively overall, allowing their opponents to shoot 52 percent from the floor, but they held the Golden Gophers to a measly 28 percent shooting from 3-point land.

Wisconsin basketball will look to continue its Big Ten ascension when it hosts Rutgers (9-8) this Saturday afternoon. John Blackwell and company should receive quite the hero's welcome after their hugely successful road trip.