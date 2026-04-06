On Saturday evening, the Arizona basketball program saw its historic 2025-26 season come to a tough end with a blowout loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four. This game was largely uncompetitive from the jump, with Arizona falling behind early and never really threatening to make things interesting down the stretch.

Now, Tommy Lloyd and company will dive headfirst into the business of the offseason, with several key players expected to depart, including the team's leading scorer in Jaden Bradley, as well as guard Brayden Burries, who is expected to take his talents to the NBA Draft.

With this being the case, guard depth will be at a premium for the Wildcats heading into next season, and recently, the team was floated as a potential landing spot for one of the top names on the transfer portal market this year.

“After three years playing for his home state Oregon program, Jackson Shelstad made the decision to transfer. Two schools to watch are Arizona and Louisville, as both programs lose their starting point guards and will be in need of a replacement,” reported On3 Sports.

Indeed, Shelstad revealed a couple of weeks ago that he would be moving on from the Ducks and entering the NCAA transfer portal, where he will have plenty of suitors.

With Burries likely moving on, Shelstad would be a natural replacement to take over for him in the Wildcats' backcourt, and would provide some veteran experience for the team, as he will be 21 years old when next season gets underway.

For now, however, Wildcats fans likely want a few days to reflect on the whirlwind that was the 2025-26 season.