The New York Yankees ended the seventh inning with a 4-3 lead over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. But after another bullpen blow up, the Yankees fell 7-6.

Even with the loss, New York is still 7-2 on the season. However, some around the league are already beginning to take notice of the Yankees' biggest problem, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Yankees bullpen stinks,” a MLB scout said.

On Sunday, Jake Bird allowed three earned runs in a third of an inning to take the loss. He threw just 10 pitches before being pulled. In game two of their Miami series, New York suffered a near similar fate. Camilo Doval allowed two earned runs over 0.1 innings, taking a blown save. The Yankees did come out victorious in that one though 9-7. In New York's only other loss of the season though, Paul Blackburn allowed a walk off hit to Cal Raleigh.

Ultimately, the Yankees won their series over the Marlins. They're tied with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers for best record in baseball. Things could be much worse. But as they go throughout their campaign, New York and the MLB world at large knows they can't have too many bullpen blow ups.

Entering their three-game series against the Athletics, the Yankees bullpen ranks 11th in ERA with a 3.23. Their number has been elevated by the Doval and Bird outings. New York has proven again they're going to be a true contender in 2026. If their bullpen finds their stride, they'll only be a scarier opponent.