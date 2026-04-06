MIAMI – After the Miami Heat dominated the Washington Wizards on Saturday afternoon, 152-36, it featured a great performance from second-year center Kel'el Ware. As captain Bam Adebayo said that the Heat will need Ware in the postseason, head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak about the upward trajectory of the young star.

There's no denying how tumultuous a sophomore season it's been for Ware, who has shown many occasions of flash and talent with his seven-foot frame in providing more size to Miami. Whether it be the results on the floor or the inconsistent minutes, Ware's second year has been up-and-down, but Saturday was another occasion of Ware turning the corner.

Coming off the bench, Ware would record 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field, three of six from deep, to go along with a whopping 19 rebounds and seven blocks. Consequently, the result for Ware was the result of his “three best practices” of the year, per Spoelstra.

“A lot of that was being fed through a firehose, playing against good teams and playing at a high level, and things not necessarily going the way he wanted…But he's really been intentional of trying to get better at some things and his technique,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints.

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Kel’el Ware’s impact with the postgame coming nearer. “I would venture to say that these are the three best practices he had this this year, and those were coming off of some tough games against tough competition…” #HeatNation Full response: pic.twitter.com/2aBDxjUcMM — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra has a challenge for Kel'el Ware

Spoelstra and the Heat have been known to challenge Ware time and time again, with the work paying off at the current moment, as the head coach flaunted that the 21-year-old is eager to improve, showing in his rebounding ability. Subsequently, with the performance, Spoelstra now has a challenge for Ware.

“Now the next challenge will be doing it against a physical team on the road, and I'm looking forward to seeing him respond,” Spoelstra said.

Ware welcomes Spoelstra's further challenges and said to ClutchPoints after the game that his personal goals ahead of the postseason are to “level up in the things that I need to and just be able to help this team defensively.”

Kel’el Ware speaks after the win and his impactful performance about Spo’s challenges, what he’s learning, and then asked him if he has any personal goals ahead of the postseason. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/X8gIckEqKy — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2026

There are four games left, with a tough upcoming two games, both against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and Thursday.