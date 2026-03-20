The NBA world is always wondering when Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is going to retire. The four-time MVP is amid his record-setting 23rd season, besting Vince Carter's 22 with the potential to raise the bar higher.

One of James' teammates from the championship-winning 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers in Richard Jefferson recently shared that he thinks the future Hall of Famer's career could span 25 seasons. He did clarify, though, that the four-time NBA champion would need to accept a new kind of role when speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio's David Shepard on March 17.

“Yeah, 100% I think it's a possibility. But now, it's not just an acceptance of, ‘can he do it.' Is he willing to take the role that would most likely be required for that? If you were like, ‘Bron, you can play until 25 years. But your last year, you're going to average 15 points.' Is that something that he's willing to do? I don't know. He set a standard for himself, we expect that standard for him. And so it's more about what he's willing to accept, and the role he's willing to. And only he knows that,” Jefferson told Shepard on the air.

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James' pending free agency leaves door open for storybook return

James opted into his $52.6 million player option ahead of this season, making him an unrestricted free agent at its conclusion. Whether he re-signs with the Lakers, who seem increasingly focused on Luka Dončić, or signs elsewhere remains to be seen.

If Los Angeles is set on moving on, there might not be a better storyline than James chasing his fifth title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But regardless of where he might play, it doesn't seem like his old teammate thinks there are any physical limitations holding him back from keeping the party going.