The Los Angeles Lakers had every reason to take it easy in Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat, especially coming off tough game in Houston the night before. But Luka Doncic would not let the Lakers lose.

The Lakers got into Miami at 5AM following a tough win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves were all ‘Questionable' to play, but ended up playing in the contest. It was the Slovenian guard who dominated the night en route to a big Lakers victory.

Luka Doncic finished Thursday's game with 60 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals while shooting 18-of-30 from the field, 9-of-17 from three, and 15-of-19 from the free throw line.

According to Stathead, it's the first time in NBA history that a player recorded at least 60 points, at least nine three-pointers, and at least five steals in a game.

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Luka Doncic tonight vs. Heat: 60 points

9 3-pointers

5 steals First player in NBA history to record that kind of statline. pic.twitter.com/5GKEfV0Hbe — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 20, 2026

Doncic recorded 12 points in the opening quarter, nine points in the second, 19 points in the third, and 20 in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers defeated the Heat, 134-126, and Doncic's Lakers teammates gave him some much-needed help. LeBron James recorded a 19-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the win, while Austin Reaves added 18 points and Marcus Smart scored 13 points.

This is Doncic's third career game of at least 60 points and his first since he scored 73 points as a member of the Dallas Mavericks back in 2024. It's also the ninth time in Doncic's career that he's scored at least 50 points in a game.