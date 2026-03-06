The Wisconsin Badgers scored a 78-45 win at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, but that victory also came with an unfortunate development for Greg Gard's team.

In the second half of the contest, Wisconsin basketball junior forward Nolan Winter suffered an apparent ankle injury while trying to go for a rebound and score on a putback. Winter was in clear pain after making the basket and had to be helped off the court by his teammates. It was not a good look, leaving Wisconsin fans to worry about whether he will be able to play in the coming games.

The Badgers still have a game left in the 2025-26 college basketball regular season before the Big Ten Tournament and the looming NCAA Tournament, so the availability of Winter, who is one of the most important Wisconsin players, is paramount to the team.

It seems that Winter was able to avoid a serious injury, based on the report that he's been labeled day-to-day, according to CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

“Wisconsin's Nolan Winter (lower body) is day-to-day, per a school spokesman. Suffered the injury last night against Maryland,” Rothstein shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 6-foot-11 Winter scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded a steal while shooting 2-for-4 from the field before he was forced to leave the Terrapins game.

Winter is averaging 13.3 points per game and leads the Badgers in rebounds (8.6) and blocks (1.2) per game.

Wisconsin will play the No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday.