The Alabama basketball team might be without two of its three best offensive players when it takes on Tennessee on Saturday night. The Tide are unlikely to have star guard Aden Holloway or forward Amari Allen for their marquee prime-time matchup.

Holloway and Allen were both listed as questionable for the game but are now considered doubtful, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. If neither plays, Alabama would be without its second- and third-leading scorers.

Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. leads Alabama's offense with 22.0 points per game, with the freshman Holloway right behind him, averaging 17.7 points per game. Allen chips in 11.7 points per outing and leads the team with 7.8 rebounds.

Without Holloway, head coach Nate Oats will turn to veteran guard Latrell Wrightsell for additional scoring and facilitating duties. The sixth-year guard is Alabama's fourth-leading scorer with 10.8 points per game and chips in 2.2 assists per contest.

The Tide will also turn to sophomore big man Aidan Sherrell to fill the void Allen leaves behind. Sherrell is the fourth Alabama player averaging double figures with 10.5 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds.

The injuries come at an unfortunate time ahead of a matchup with a battle-tested Tennessee team, but they also arrive at an interesting point in Alabama's season. Without Holloway or Allen on the court, more minutes open up just as Charles Bediako prepares for his controversial season debut.

Alabama missing 2 key players for Charles Bediako's debut

Bediako, the former G League center, will suit up and make his 2025-2026 season debut against Tennessee, Oats previously confirmed. The 23-year-old will not start, but he will play significant minutes, particularly with the Tide lacking depth.

Bediako played for Alabama from 2021 to 2023 before entering the NBA Draft, where he went unselected. He went on to sign multiple G League contracts over the next two years, only to make a sudden decision to return to college basketball.

Whatever Oats' initial minute count for Bediako was will increase with Allen's absence. Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his first two seasons with the Tide.