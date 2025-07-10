AJ McCarron didn’t waste any time unloading on Hugh Freeze’s recent remarks about Auburn’s recruiting program. During a no‑holds‑barred chat on the “The Dynasty” podcast, the former Alabama quarterback delivered a blunt verdict.

“Hugh Freeze is full of s–t,” McCarron exclaimed. The 34-year-old veteran, who co‑hosts the show with Chris Stewart and Trent Richardson, said Freeze is scrambling to “save face” after failing to meet expectations entering his third season leading the Tigers.

He added that Auburn’s off‑season performance is stirring growing frustration among boosters and fans. “Not having the success that the alumni, the boosters, everybody donating a lot of money, thought that he would have by this point, I think he’s trying to figure out and scramble on why they are not successful.”

The sharp criticism follows a recent moment when Freeze and Auburn athletics director John Cohen defended their tactics on the recruiting trail. Citing the House v. NCAA settlement, Freeze emphasized Auburn is operating “within the parameters” while insinuating rival programs might not.

“We’ve got great interpretations from our administration and our legal team on what the settlement really means and how we should operate. That’s what we’re doing. If others are operating in a manner not with that, I’m hopeful they’ll be called out on that at some point,” Freeze said.

McCarron saw that as a weak excuse. “I think Hugh Freeze is trying to do whatever he can to save face,” he said, citing the pressure to deliver results after receiving big financial backing from supporters.

He didn’t stop there. McCarron also acknowledged the stark recruiting contrast between the two state programs. Auburn’s 2026 class was ranked No. 71 by On3 and Rivals, while Alabama sits at No. 5. He reminded listeners that under Coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama has secured commitments from several top‑100 prospects, including three of the state’s top 10.

“The state of Alabama is run by Alabama fans, Alabama alumni, whether you like it or not,” McCarron said. “I’ve never been one to absolutely hate on Auburn. Hell, I’ve caught hell from Alabama fans for cheering for some of my friends that played at Auburn. It proves, like I was talking about with recruits, if you are from the state of Alabama, I think it is dumb for you not to sign with the University of Alabama and pick Auburn over Alabama.”

In short, McCarron minced no words. He painted a picture of a panicking Auburn coach, feeling heat from lack of wins and sinking recruiting numbers, desperately trying to redirect criticism toward others.

His history with Alabama gives weight to his perspective. He recently became a national analyst, his voice now resonating on platforms like “The Dynasty.” That platform has offered McCarron fresh visibility and the confidence to deliver this kind of scathing truth on a high-profile rival.

In publicly circling the wagons, McCarron highlighted two critical themes—accountability for those meeting expectations, and skepticism toward those who don’t. His take is clear—if Auburn wants to compete on the recruiting front, it must stop making excuses, align its message and performance, and recognize that in modern college football, follow‑through matters most.