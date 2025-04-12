Auburn football just received brutal college football transfer portal news Saturday. The Tigers are losing experience on the backend of the defense.

Auburn is losing starting safety Terrance Love to the portal, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealing the decision. Love has two years of playing eligibility left.

He'll grab attention in the spring portal window. Love started in 22 games across his last two seasons for Hugh Freeze and company. His departure also comes amid Freeze's decision to cancel the spring game. Although it's not known if Love's departure had anything to do with the game's cancellation.

Love once was a prized recruit for Auburn. Especially as an out-of-state find.

Auburn, Hugh Freeze lose coveted blue chip recruit

Love not long ago rose as a prized recruiting coup for Freeze and the Tigers for the 2023 class.

Auburn landed a four-star talent from Fairburn, Georgia — making him a massive recruiting win over Georgia, which offered. Love received lots of recruiting love from other Southeastern Conference powers. Among his other list of suitors include Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and LSU. He was even the nation's 26th-ranked safety by 247Sports composite.

Zac Ethridge helped sway Love's decision to join Auburn. The safeties coach ran point on Love's commitment to Auburn. Ethridge, though, left Auburn after the 2023 season — spending just one season with his recruit.

Ethridge landed at Houston for the 2024 season. He's since relocated to Miami as part of a new defensive staff rebuild under Mario Cristobal. Ethridge's presence with the Hurricanes now makes Miami the team to watch for Love. Miami already landed one past SEC star this offseason in former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

He'll garner other multiple suitors, though. Especially programs dealing with an exodus of players leaving the DB room. Love will likely seek a place needing safety help and an experienced defender who can lead a young room.