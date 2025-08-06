The unranked Nebraska Football team is entering its third season under coach Matt Rhule. Though some successes and shortcomings have marred his tenure, he's earned the respect of at least one of his colleagues.

On Wednesday, Nebraska DB coach Addison Williams had nothing but good things to say about Rhule during a preseason press conference, per Randy Silver of NTV News. Williams noted that Rhule and company are building a strong culture at Nebraska.

“This is no knock on anybody,” Williams said. “I've worked at some really good places for some really good coaches. The culture here is unbelievable. The guys are so close.”

From 2021 to 2024, Williams was on the coaching staff at the University of Central Florida. While there, he wore many hats. Williams was the DB coach and the defensive coordinator.

Along the way, UCF was ranked in the Top 30 in first downs allowed and rushing defense. Previously, he held coaching stints at Coastal Carolina, Auburn, and South Carolina. This is his first year with Nebraska.

As for Rhule, he is looking to move beyond the 7-6 record from last year. This year, Dylan Raiola is expected to be one of the top 5 QBs in the Big Ten. Furthermore, experts are anticipating Nebraska winning at least 10 games this year if everyone stays healthy.

After all, several key players battled injuries.

The culture Matt Rhule is developing at Nebraska .

At Nebraska, Rhule is cultivating a culture that's centered around player development in both football and life. Since arriving in Lincoln, Rhule has developed a reputation for setting high standards for his players as well as emphasizing accountability.

That goes for both on and off the field matters.

He also stresses the importance of academics and self-reliance. Furthermore, Rhule has slightly opened the doors of the Nebraska facility to the media, projecting a prioritization of public relations.