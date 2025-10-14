Alabama football is having a great season, but got hit with some tough news on Tuesday. Crimson Tide wide receiver Bubba Hampton has decided to enter the transfer portal, a source tells On3.

Hampton's situation is a bit unusual for a player planning to hit the portal.

“Former 4-star recruit has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Hampton and Alabama previously decided to part ways. He will finish out the semester in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal in (January,)” Pete Nakos posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Hampton has not been around the Alabama football program much this season.

“Bubba has not been with us for quite a while,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said on September 10th, per On3. “Going into early fall camp.”

During the 2024 season, Hampton appeared in three games for the Crimson Tide. He played on special teams, as well as seeing limited time in the offense. Hampton posted just one reception while playing for Alabama.

It is likely that multiple power 4 programs will vie for Hampton's services, once he hits the portal.

Article Continues Below

Alabama football is on a roll right now

The Crimson Tide are searching for their first trip to the College Football Playoff, under DeBoer. He is in his second season as head coach at Alabama. DeBoer replaced the legendary Nick Saban, who won multiple national championships in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide started the 2025 season with a disappointing loss to Florida State. Alabama fans grumbled about DeBoer, and some thought his time with the Crimson Tide program should end.

Since that defeat, Alabama football has found something magical. Alabama is on a five-game winning streak, including three consecutive victories over ranked opponents. One of those wins was a thrilling 24-21 victory over Georgia, who entered that game with a no.9 national ranking.

Alabama plays Tennessee in yet another big SEC conference game on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are 3-0 in the SEC this season.