Once again, the odds will be against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Following the first official rankings of the season, which saw the Buckeyes land the top spot, fans were hit with a jarring reality check. Only two teams slotted No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings have gone on to win the national championship (Alabama in 2020 and Georgia in 2021), according to the ESPN Insights X account. The good news is this program does not care about historical trends.

A gut-wrenching home loss to Michigan last year was supposed to doom Ohio State's title chances. Head coach Ryan Day had a huge bullseye on his back, and Columbus was in shambles. Many people believed significant change was necessary. The Buckeyes drastically altered the public's perception of them during the first-ever 12-team Playoff, earning double-digit victories over Tennessee, No. 1 Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame on their way to eternal glory.

They thrive in the face of doubt. Many people are arguing that Indiana or Texas A&M deserve the No. 1 spot over Ohio State. Expect Day to use that external skepticism use that extra fuel and bulletin board material for his undefeated squad.

Ohio State football is not concerned about its schedule, which some believe is lacking credible competition. This group believes it boasts the necessary roster balance and leadership to claim its second straight title.

Ohio State will bring plenty of danger to the CFP

First-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin was originally overshadowed by other big-name signal-callers like Arch Manning, but he is now a Heisman Trophy contender after completing a historic 80.7 percent of his passes for 2,188 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith remains one of the most electrifying playmakers in the country, continuing a proud tradition of great Buckeye wide receivers. One also can never forget about the defense.

Caleb Downs and Caden Curry lead a unit that is allowing a mind-boggling 6.9 points per game this year. Yes, more dynamic offenses likely lie ahead in the College Football Playoff, but defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is bringing NFL experience and NFL philosophies to the team.

Indiana possesses a seasoned and skilled QB in Fernando Mendoza and also has an elite defense, not to mention a stellar road win versus No. 9 Oregon. Texas A&M prevailed in both South Bend and Tiger Stadium at night — two extremely demanding environments to play in — and have a dynamic talent like Marcel Reed taking snaps under center. Both squads, along with Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, pose threats to Ohio State's throne.

When one factors in all of the above, they may feel inclined to fully read into the supposed curse that ESPN Insights highlighted. The Buckeyes welcome the challenge.