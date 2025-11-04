Colorado’s football team season reached a breaking point after the Arizona rout, and the coaching staff is moving toward a reset at the most important position. Ahead of West Virginia, the expectation had been that Deion Sanders would pivot at quarterback, with freshman Julian Lewis in line to take the reins after Colorado’s offense stalled through nine games and the staff searched for a spark.

Matt Zenitz reported that Deion Sanders has now confirmed the switch, stating that Colorado will start Julian Lewis at quarterback against West Virginia. The move marks the Buffaloes’ third different starter of the year and formalizes the staff’s effort to change the tempo and decision-making of an offense that has lacked rhythm.

Context helps explain the timing. The Colorado football team sits at 3-6 and ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in total offense, a jarring slide for a program that opened 2025 with intrigue after landing Kaidon Salter from the portal.

Colorado is currently expected to make a QB change and start freshman Julian Lewis vs. West Virginia this weekend, sources tell @CBSSports. Was a Class of 2025 top-50 overall recruit. pic.twitter.com/YUn8NYAPG3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 3, 2025

Salter’s mobility showed up in flashes, but negative plays, sacks, and turnovers undercut drives, producing 1,242 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions, plus 292 rushing yards and five scores.

Lewis, a blue-chip signee who flipped from USC, stepped in against Arizona and delivered late life, enough for the staff to bet on his ball placement and processing as a pathway back to efficient football.

There is also a program timeline at work. With no ranked opponents left, a three-game run would be required to reach bowl eligibility. Handing Lewis the huddle now doubles as development and evaluation, giving the staff clear tape on how the scheme functions with quicker decisions, more on-schedule throws, and a trimmed negative play rate.

Personnel-wise, the hope is that leaning into Lewis’ timing can lift a receiver group that has struggled to generate consistent separation and yards after the catch.

Deion Sanders has taken the heat for his group, shielding players and assistants after the Arizona loss and insisting the program has not quit, while acknowledging discipline issues that surfaced in penalties and giveaways.

That posture sets the stage for a quarterback change framed as accountability and urgency, not panic.

The path is narrow, but the opportunity is clean. West Virginia presents a chance to reset the identity, build a leaner call sheet around Lewis, and rediscover complementary football that has been missing since September.