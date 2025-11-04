Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney is not one to shy away from speaking his mind. Swinney is doing that again, by proposing some changes to the culture of college football. Swinney wants football referees to be held more accountable for the decisions they make on the field.

“In the meantime, we got gambling issues going on, people being suspended, all that kind of stuff, right? Yep. I mean, refs are people too. It ain’t just coaches and players. And if they’re a part of the game, then by God, they ought to be a part of the game, and they ought to be a part of the accountability, and they ought to be a part of the consequences, not just behind some shadowy curtain like no, they ought to have to answer for it,” Swinney said at his presser on Tuesday, per On3.

Clemson is going through a difficult season. The Tigers are 3-5 overall, and just 2-4 in the ACC. Clemson lost its last game to Duke.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney wants changes in college football

Swinney has been frustrated with his team's performance this year. He is also not too happy with how games have been called. That includes penalties called against his team, but also what he feels should be penalties that are not called.

“And listen, there’s judgment calls and all that,” Swinney said. “And, I mean, we just have to disagree to disagree. But there’s also absolute flat out misses with no consequences. We’re allowed to turn in 10 calls, alright? And so we had a game earlier this year that we lost. I had 14 I wanted to turn in, but I could only turn in 10. I thought eight were wrong, but got back: ‘Yep, missed it.’ Five of the 10 were wrong. And I mean, these are game changing calls, obvious pass interference, not called that takes you off the field. But yeah, we just get: ‘this will be addressed with the crew’ and yada yada yada, okay, yeah … there’s no no public accountability.”

The Clemson coach insists the status quo is unacceptable.

“So that’s the system,” Swinney said. “The system needs to change. It needs to be changed. There needs to be challenge opportunity and we need full time officials. If you’re going to have this type of stakes, needs to be full time officials.”

Clemson next plays Florida State on Saturday.