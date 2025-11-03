College football just finished Week 10 of the season, and like most of the country, the SEC was not immune to movement in the Power Rankings. While the top of the rankings remained consistent, the bottom saw massive movements, and some clear tiers were made. It is now time for the Week 11 SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Texas A&M (-1)

Texas A&M enjoys the top tier in the SEC with Alabama. The Aggies are 8-0 on the season, and coming off an open week. They will have another test this week as the team hits the road to face Missouri in Week 11.

2. Alabama (-)

Alabama is the other top team in the SEC this year. The Crimson Tide will be one of the 12 teams to hear their name when the first College Football Playoff rankings come out this week. The team is coming off an open week after needing to make a comeback to defeat South Carolina. The team will host LSU in Week 11.

3. Ole Miss (+1)

Ole Miss opens up the second tier of teams in the SEC with Georgia. The Rebels now sit at 8-1 on the year, with the only loss being to Georgia. Ole Miss started slow against South Carolina, but a two-play 51-yard touchdown drive to end the first quarter gave the team control. They would open up a 17-7 lead by the end of the first half. South Carolina would make it a three-point game early in the third quarter, but Ole Miss dominated from there, winning the game 30-14.

Ole Miss has a very manageable schedule from here. The team with face The Citadel in Week 11, before hosting Florida. They will end the season after an open week, visiting Mississippi State

4. Georgia (-1)

Georgia drops a spot after another struggle this week. The Bulldogs have moved to 7-1 on the season, but it was not easy. Georgia faced Florida this past week. The team went on a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Still, Florida would tie the game and then force an interception on the next drive. They would convert that into a field goal to take the lead. The two teams would be tied at ten at the end of the half. Florida took the lead in the fourth quarter. Georgia would respond, though, scoring with just 4:36 left in the game, and went on to win the game 24-20.

The team has wins over Tennessee and Ole Miss with a loss to Alabama. They will hit the road in Week 11 to face Mississippi State.

5. Vanderbilt (-)

Vanderbilt stays pat at five, but could be seven easily. They sit in the third tier with Oklahoma and Texas. Vanderbilt has the best resume of the group, while Texas has had some major struggles, but has beaten the two teams in front of them. Vanderbilt has dropped to 7-2 after a loss to Texas. Texas opened up with a 75-yard touchdown play to open the game. They then forced a fumble and kicked a field goal to take a 10-0 lead. The Longhorns built a 34-10 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Vanderbilt would make the comeback. They scored 21 straight in the fourth quarter and nearly got the onside kick. Still, Vandy could not recover the onside kick and fell 34-31. Vanderbilt returns home against Auburn in Week 11.

6. Oklahoma (+2)

Oklahoma is also now 7-2 on the year. The Sooners faced Tennessee in Week 11. The Vols scored on their opening drive, but the Oklahoma defense would make a major play in the quarter, sacking Joey Aguilar, forcing the fumble, and returning it 71 yards for a touchdown. The defense would continue to make big plays in the game. They forced two interceptions in the second quarter, building a 16-10 lead. Tennessee would stick around in the game, but never take the lead back, as Oklahoma won 33-27.

Oklahoma will be off in Week 11 before hitting the road to face Alabama.

7. Texas (+2)

At the end of the day, Texas sits seventh, but an argument could be made for fifth or sixth. The three could go in any order, and an argument can be made. Texas is coming off a massive win this week, taking out Vanderbilt 34-31. Still, the end of the game was ugly. Vanderbilt essentially spotted Texas ten points and then missed a field goal later in the game. Without that, it is another loss for Texas.

While the first loss of the year to Ohio State is quality, the team also has a loss to Florida on its resume. They also have a difficult schedule ahead. After an open week in Week 11, the Longhorns hit the road to face Georgia. They also end the season agaisnt Texas A&M.

8. Missouri (-1)

Missouri and Tennessee are in the next step down, as good, but not anything special. The Tigers were off in Week 10, but dropped a spot after big wins from both Texas and Oklahoma. Missouri will look to get back on track this week. They have lost two of their last three, and needed double overtime to survive Auburn for their only win. Missouri hosts Texas A&M in Week 11.

9. Tennessee (-3)

Tennessee took the biggest drop this week in the SEC Power Rankings. They are coming off a 33-27 loss to Oklahoma in Week 10. Joey Aguilar had some highlights, but his mistakes cost the Vols the game. Aguilar went 29 of 45 passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Tennessee is off in Week 11, before hosting New Mexico State in Week 11.

Article Continues Below

10. Mississippi State (+2)

Mississippi State sits in a tier of its own. They could be 8-1 with a few right bounces, but are 5-4. The Bulldogs had lost four straight, including two games in overtime and one two-point loss. This week, the team was on the road against Arkansas. The Razorbacks had a 13-7 lead going into the half. Mississippi State went on a four-play 75-yard drive to take the lead. Still, Arkansas would build a lead. They had a 35-21 lead after an early fourth-quarter touchdown.

Mississippi State would score 17 straight points, while holding Arkansas to negative-14 yards to take the 38-35 comeback victory. They host Georgia in Week 11.

11. LSU (-1)

LSU and Florida hang out in the what-could-have-been group. LSU is coming off an open week this past week. LSU now has an interim athletic director and head coach. The Tigers drop a spot after the Mississippi State win. LSU hits the road in Week 11 to face Alabama.

12. Florida (-1)

Interim coach Billy Gonzales went for the big play in the game with Georgia. On the Georgia 18-yard line, Florida had a three-point lead and could have extended it to six. They had a fourth-and-one, deciding to go for the first down, but were stuffed. Georgia then scored on the subsequent drive. Still, the Gators had a chance for the comeback. They turned the ball over on downs again, though, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock, winning the game 24-20. Florida drops a spot after the loss, and the season continues to be a disappointment.

They will face Kentucky on the road in Week 11.

13. Kentucky (+3)

Kentucky leads the bottom tier of the SEC in the other teams that are not nearly as good. Kentucky did make a major jump up, out of the basement, with a win this past week. After four straight losses and five losses in conference play, Kentucky is in the win column in SEC play. It was an offensive struggle for both teams in the first half. The game was tied at three at the end of the first half. Kentucky scored on a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the second half, the last points of the game.

Overall, the two teams combined for just 481 yards of total offense, three turnovers, and 13 punts as Kentucky won the game 10-3. They will return home in Week 11 to host Florida.

14. Auburn (-1)

After Auburn lost 10-3 in a game where they managed just 123 yards in the second half, they fired head coach Hugh Freeze. Auburn will hit the under interim coach DJ Durkin in Week 11 to face Vanderbilt.

15. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina is coming off a fourth straight loss. After nearly upsetting Alabama, they hit the road to face Ole Miss. South Carolina struggled in the game, losing the game 30-14. The team will be off in Week 11 before hitting the road to face Texas A&M.

16. Arkansas (-1)

Arkansas is now the only team in the SEC that does not have a win in conference play. Moreover, they are also the only team that has secured not being bowl eligible. Arkansas has lost seven straight games since winning its second game of the season over Arkansas State. Arkansas will be off in Week 11 before hosting LSU the next week.