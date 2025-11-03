Florida State football faces numerous questions about the future of Mike Norvell. The head coach is facing growing concerns over his Florida State future. But his Seminoles landed a key college football recruiting win in a former Arkansas commit.

Daylen Green flipped from the Razorbacks to the Seminoles Monday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals dropping his new edit. Green chose Arkansas nearly four months before Sam Pittman got fired.

“Noles do it the best,” Green told Fawcett in announcing his new decision.

Green looks unconcerned about the job status of Norvell. Florida State went from a promising start in toppling Alabama to being currently unranked.

Did Mike Norvell save Florida State job?

Norvell appears to have cooled the temperature underneath his coaching seat.

FSU steamrolled a much-improved Wake Forest team Saturday in its 42-7 trouncing. The Seminoles' rout prevented the Demon Deacons from clinching bowl eligibility. FSU even shook off a scoreless first quarter to score 14 points in the final three periods in producing the rout.

Norvell watched the offense pile 421 total yards of offense — featuring a combined 280 from dual-threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Duce Robinson caught five passes for 148 yards and scored once in the trouncing.

“We just went out and got better. It was a tough stretch there. … I am really proud of them,” Norvell said afterward via the Tallahassee Democrat.

But the win secured FSU's first Atlantic Coast Conference victory, as the ‘Noles are 1-4 there.

Norvell still earns plenty of chances to secure another year in Tallahassee. Florida State faces four unranked foes, including Saturday's opponent Clemson. Only 5-4 North Carolina State, fresh off upsetting Georgia Tech, is the lone team above .500 left on FSU's gauntlet.

Meanwhile, Green's flip adds a fifth DB for FSU's 2026 class. The Havana, Florida native additionally becomes an in-state recruiting win for Norvell and company.