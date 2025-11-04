The 2025 Colorado football season has been a disaster. The Buffaloes are 3-6 and just came off a 52-17 home loss to the Arizona Wildcats, which resulted in Sanders shielding his players from the media. The season has been rough, but despite the rough play on the field, they are still recruiting well, thanks to Deion Sanders. They received a commitment from a recent Alabama decommit, again putting them on the map as a place recruits want to go.

Alexander Ward, a 2027 4-star athlete, committed to play for Colorado through a post by Hayes Fawcett. Ward follows his brother, Christian, who is coming to the Buffaloes in the 2026 class. Ward had been committed to Alabama for nearly a year before reopening his recruitment on October 20 and committing to the Buffaloes.

Fawcett's post on X read: BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Alex Ward has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’1 175 ATH from Marietta, GA, was previously committed to Alabama. “Time to make history in black and gold!! Buffalo bound (buffalo emoji) #gobuffs.”

Earlier this fall, he received an offer from Colorado, and the Buffaloes quickly moved to the top of his recruitment list, especially with his brother already joining the 2026 recruiting class.

Article Continues Below

Ward is originally from Marietta (Ga.), but transferred to well-known national powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) before his junior season. According to MaxPreps, he has totaled seven tackles across six games this season.

As a sophomore at Marietta Walton, Ward caught nine passes for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied 18 tackles, two for loss, a sack, and two interceptions.

One of Ward's distinguishing features is his size. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, and highly versatile at that size. Colorado recently had a two-way player who won the Heisman Trophy in Travis Hunter, so the Buffaloes might be the best case scenario for Ward regarding how they might use him.

He had massive offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The 2027 recruiting class still has a long way to go before signing day. However, this is a big deal for a Buffaloes team desperately needing good news. It also comes after Sanders used the Arizona loss as a big recruiting pitch.