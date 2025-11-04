The Miami Hurricanes entered the 2025 season armed with a top-10 ranking, a star transfer quarterback, and the belief that this year, finally, would be different. After Saturday’s 26–20 overtime loss to SMU, though, it’s clear that Miami remains what it has been for the past decade. This is a team that talks like a contender but plays like a pretender.

Another stumble in the spotlight

The No. 10 Hurricanes just couldn’t overcome their own mistakes. They fell to 6–2 overall and 2–2 in ACC play. Miami’s 12 penalties for 96 yards mirrored the lack of discipline that has plagued this program all season. An unnecessary roughness penalty late in regulation extended an SMU drive. It set up the game-tying field goal that forced overtime. SMU appeared reenergized in its return to power-conference football. The Mustangs capitalized on the turnover in extra time to secure its first home win over a top-10 opponent since 1974.

Miami football fans can point fingers at officiating. Yes, there were questionable calls. That said, no amount of refereeing can hide the truth that the Hurricanes beat themselves.

Here we will look at and discuss how Miami is still a championship pretender in 2025 after losing to SMU.

November collapses

Different year, same story. For Miami football, November has become the cruelest month. The Hurricanes’ latest defeat marked yet another late-season stumble in a stretch of collapses that have become all too familiar.

With their record, Miami’s playoff dreams are practically dead. Also, their ACC Championship hopes are hanging by a thread. Just two weeks ago, they were being touted as dark-horse playoff contenders after a dominant win over Clemson. Now, they’re once again fighting to stay relevant in a crowded conference race.

This pattern of fading down the stretch points to a systemic issue. Under Mario Cristobal, Miami has built a reputation for recruiting talent but failing to turn that talent into sustained performance. Whatever the reason, something just cracks once the pressure intensifies.

Championship teams rise in November. Miami football crumbles. Until that changes, the Hurricanes will remain on the outside looking in.

Questionable coaching decisions

Cristobal has faced criticism throughout his Miami tenure for conservative decision-making and questionable game management. Saturday’s loss added more fuel to that fire.

With just over a minute left in regulation, a senseless unnecessary roughness penalty on Miami’s defense moved SMU into field-goal range. Instead of walking away with a narrow win, the Hurricanes found themselves watching as SMU kicker Owen Daffer drilled the game-tying field goal.

Then came overtime and another collapse. Miami’s offensive play-calling grew predictable. They relied on short passes and inside runs that SMU’s defense easily contained. On third down, Cristobal’s offense dialed up a deep out that never developed. That led to Carson Beck’s fateful interception. Reports later surfaced of a heated sideline exchange between Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. It underlined a lack of cohesion in high-pressure moments.

Carson Beck’s costly mistakes

Article Continues Below

The Hurricanes brought in Beck from Georgia to stabilize the quarterback position. He was supposed to give them a steady, experienced leader who could handle pressure. Instead, Beck’s tenure has been marked by inconsistency and untimely errors.

Against SMU, Beck’s stat line looked respectable on paper. He completed 21-of-34 passing for 241 yards and a touchdown. However, he faltered when it mattered most. His eighth pick of the season sealed Miami’s fate and wasted an otherwise strong defensive performance.

Beck’s struggles go beyond numbers. His decision-making under duress has regressed, and his confidence appears shaken. Earlier in the game, he missed two wide-open receivers on potential scoring plays. This forced Miami football to settle for field goals. In the final seconds of regulation, Beck took a knee, which effectively surrendered a chance to set up a game-winning field goal.

Undisciplined play defines Miami once again

The Hurricanes’ sloppiness was as much a storyline as the loss itself. Twelve penalties for nearly 100 yards crippled their rhythm and erased scoring opportunities.

A holding call wiped out a 35-yard touchdown run by Mark Fletcher Jr. Meanwhile, a false start turned a manageable third-and-2 into a third-and-7 late in the fourth quarter. Even on defense, mental lapses proved costly.

In short, Miami’s mistakes reflected of a team lacking discipline, identity, and leadership.

Hype without hardware

Miami’s 2025 season began with big talk and bold predictions. The Hurricanes had a loaded roster and a high-profile quarterback. After this latest loss, however, the truth is that the Hurricanes are still miles away from being a legitimate championship threat.

They have the talent to beat anyone on paper. That said, they do not have the composure or coaching to do it when the lights shine brightest.

Saturday’s loss was confirmation that Miami’s problems are bigger than one bad game. Until the Hurricanes learn to play disciplined football, all the hype in the world won’t matter.