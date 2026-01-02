Kalen DeBoer and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide had a brutal conclusion to the 2025 season after losing 38-3 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide were simply no match for the Hoosiers, going down big at halftime and never recovering from it. On top of that, they only scored with a field goal in the third quarter.

That score was the only offensive scoring highlight Alabama posted on social media. This drew attention from many fans, resulting in them making fun of the post after the game. Here are some of their reactions.

“You guys need to stick with playing against FCS teams like Eastern Illinois, that’s more your level,” one fan said.

“The committee was so impressed they offered to cancel the second half,” another remarked.

“Only 32 points away from covering the spread! 11 more of those and you woulda been golden,” one commented.

“SEC ain’t the SEC anymore man💔,” one replied.

“That’s your whole scoring highlight reel for today! 😂😂 Amazing!” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

How Alabama played against Indiana

No. 9 Alabama had optimism after stunning No. 8 Oklahoma 34-24 in the CFP first round. However, their hopes came crashing down as No. 1 Indiana torched them from start to finish.

The game was close as both teams went scoreless after the first quarter. However, Indiana full took over with a 17-0 display in the second period as the Hoosiers kept the momentum going with 21-3 showing in the second half.

Ty Simpson and Austin Mack were unable to make impacts on offense as Indiana kept the quarterbacks in check all game. Simpson completed 12 passes out of 16 attempts for 67 yards while Mack had 11 completions for 103 yards.

Germie Bernard led the receiving attack with four catches for 60 yards. Ryan Williams came next with six receptions for 53 yards, while Josh Cuevas caught four passes for 35 yards.

Alabama ends the regular season with an 11-4 overall record, going 7-1 in its SEC matchups. They lost the conference championship game to Georgia but did enough to earn a CFP bid, which ends after the Indiana loss in the quarterfinals.